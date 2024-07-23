Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 191.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after purchasing an additional 272,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -171.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.