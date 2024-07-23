QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.63

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.63, with a volume of 6798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

QCR Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

