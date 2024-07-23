Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMM opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

