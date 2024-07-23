ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.46

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 41389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

