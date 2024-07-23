Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.46

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 25382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFC. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

