Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Power Integrations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. 153,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

