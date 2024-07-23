Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). 16,575,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,387,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 11.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.15. The company has a market cap of £4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 5.50.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

