POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.34

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 673017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

POET Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

