Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q3 guidance at $1.22-1.37 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.220-1.370 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plexus Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. Plexus has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

