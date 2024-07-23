Piper Sandler Increases Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $30.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

HOMB opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,068. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

