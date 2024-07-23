PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.09 and last traded at $167.12. Approximately 482,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,499,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.66.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

