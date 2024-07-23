Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 167,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 61,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.30. 676,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

