Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.31. 1,073,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

