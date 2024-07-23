Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,640 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $336.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.48. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

