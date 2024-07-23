Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.23

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 102178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 596.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

