PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Rob Harding Acquires 19 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £126.73 ($163.90).

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PAY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 667 ($8.63). The stock had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 601.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 540.72. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 444.51 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.86 ($8.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £484.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.26, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,837.21%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Further Reading

