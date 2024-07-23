PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PYPL stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,485,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,458,640. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

