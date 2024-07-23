PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 426 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,936,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,836. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.