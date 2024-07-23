PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $630,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 185,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,888. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

