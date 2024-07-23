PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after buying an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 64,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 926,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

