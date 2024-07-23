PAX Financial Group LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 780,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,448. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

