PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $58.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

