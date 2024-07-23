PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. 1,136,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,664. Diageo plc has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $178.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.47.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.