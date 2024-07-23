Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/21/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 746,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,247. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,647,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

