Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,401 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. 234,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,068. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.