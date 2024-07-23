Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New $244,000 Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 549,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,909,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

