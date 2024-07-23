Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $502,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 540,072 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 472,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 450,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,407,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.