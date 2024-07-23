Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $300,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 609,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,237,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,744,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

