Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.77.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.55. The company had a trading volume of 168,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a one year low of C$35.00 and a one year high of C$47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

