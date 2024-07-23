Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $551.57. 789,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.80 and a 200 day moving average of $524.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

