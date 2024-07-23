Palace Capital Plc (PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on August 23rd

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 236.10 ($3.05) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £88.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.75.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

