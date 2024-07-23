Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.82. 832,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,480. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $194.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.