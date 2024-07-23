Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.27. 84,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 748,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

