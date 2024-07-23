Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 746,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.