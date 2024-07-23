Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 90,031 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,031 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

ABR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

