ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.59

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.59 and last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 3965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 573.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

