Orion Group (ORN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $381.46 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on ORN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Orion Group news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.