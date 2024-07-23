Opko Health, Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,383,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,250,082.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 386,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,312. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,575,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

