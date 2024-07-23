Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,831 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.03. The stock had a trading volume of 897,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,592. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.