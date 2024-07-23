Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 32,647 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,647 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $82,605,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in H&R Block by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 630,384 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,413,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in H&R Block by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 24,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,526. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

