Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,711 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.83. 360,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,916. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $396.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,320 shares of company stock worth $20,696,223. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
