Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,727 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

