Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,588 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UiPath by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in UiPath by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,794 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,560. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

