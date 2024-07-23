Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.73 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 12,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,404. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

