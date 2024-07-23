Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.65 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 60.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 455,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 447,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.0 %

Equitable stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

