Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.42 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.42. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

