Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,372,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,398.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 998,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 260,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

