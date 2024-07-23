Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.18 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,373,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 621,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,765,000 after buying an additional 57,944 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 50,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after buying an additional 444,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,040. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.