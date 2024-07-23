Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 287 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, hitting $803.09. 11,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $771.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.40. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $875.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

