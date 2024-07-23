ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $44.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.76.

ON Price Performance

ON stock remained flat at $40.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,979,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,723. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.23. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

